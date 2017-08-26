Browse
10 Galaxy S8 Mockups

10 High resolution Samsung S8 Photoshop compatible mockups.

by North&Nano

Overview

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a breathtaking phone. In our opinion the best android device so far. To showcase your next android app the best way possible, easily drag and drop the design of your choice in of our 10 expertly crafted mockups. The high resolution photoshop file comes layered and needs to be edited with Adobe CC 5.5 or higher. Take your upcoming presentation to the next level. And now MOCKUP EVERYTHING.

Highlights

  • 10 Similar style S8 mockups
  • High Resolution (7952x 5304)
  • Smart objects (1440x2960)
  • Layered File
  • Can be used in 4k Presentations
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

