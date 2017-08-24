Browse
1430 Line Icons

An extensive line icon library set

by Creative Stall

1430 Line Icons

An extensive line icon library set

Published by Creative Stall in Icons compatible with
Published by Creative Stall in Icons compatible with

Overview

A collection of Line Icons, available in a wide range of file formats. More than 1000 icons to choose from, it's your very own extensive library that you can save and play around with. Outlined neatly, these icons will prove to be very useful to you as they cover a wide range of topics, from books, folders, signs, boards, gifts, clothes, clothing and apparel, food and drinks, speech bubbles, user icons, decoration, currency, tools, arrows, signals, iOS android, web icons and many more. Download this extensive library of Line Icons – it’s the only one you’ll ever need!

Highlights

  • Photoshop custom shapes file
  • PSD layer by layer icons
  • 2860 SVG - With or without stroke
  • 7150 PNG (48, 64, 128, 256, & 512px)
  • AI, EPS, PDF, PSD, SVG, CSH,
  • PNG, EOT, TTF, WOFF, HTML, CSS

Compatibility

