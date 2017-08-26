Presentation

Overview
Inside you’ll find 15 easy to edit, fully customizable Pinterest Mood board templates crafted in Photoshop. The perfect working and promotional tool for designers, bloggers, architects, fashion designer, and other creatives! Share your vision with your colleagues, clients, and your audience using ready to use mood board templates from our collection!
Highlights
- 15 PSD files
- Designed for Pinterest
- 735x1102 px
- Easy to use & customize
- Neatly organized smart layers
- Compatible with Photoshop
