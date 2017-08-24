Overview
160 Icons depicting tools & hardware concepts. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels. Each icon is depicted in four styles: flat, glyph, line, and filled-line. This set includes 160 individual SVG files, 800 PNG files, and Adobe Illustrator master files for reach style.
Highlights
- 160 Individual SVG files
- 800 individual PNG
- PNG 32, 64, 128, 256, & 512 pixels
- IconJar archive tagged & searchable
- Adobe Illustrator Master File for each style
- Compatible with Illustrator
