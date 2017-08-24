Browse
170 Round Icons

170 Round vector based icons.

by Flat-icons

170 Round Icons

170 Round vector based icons.

Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with
Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with

Overview

A collection of 170 round vector icons in 5 different file formats; SVG, PNG, EPS, Photoshop & Illustrator. 10 Categories perfect for UI/UX, web & mobile design; Users, Sports, Weather, Others, Money, Landscapes, Food, Devices, Design & Health. Enjoy!

Highlights

  • Fully & easily customizable
  • Vector based
  • SVG, PSD, PNG, EPS, AI
  • With or without background
  • 10 Categories
  • 170 Icons

