Overview
A collection of 170 square vector icons in 5 different file formats; SVG, PNG, EPS, Photoshop & Illustrator. Perfect for UI/UX, web & mobile design. Enjoy!
Highlights
- Fully & easily customizable
- SVG, PSD, PNG, EPS, AI
- Vector based
- With or without background
- 170 Icons
- Square icons
