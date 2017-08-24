Overview
We know how important it is to make a good presentation for your designs. That's why we created this gorgeous set of 20 Hi-Res iPhone and Macbook mockups, that works in both Photoshop & Sketch. Sketch requires Magic Mirror 2 Support.
Highlights
- 20 Stylish HD Photo Mockups
- Magic Mirror 2 Support
- Smart Objects
- High Resolution (4500x3000)
- For Personal & Commercial Use
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
