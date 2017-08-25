Overview
20 Awesome iMac & MacBook Pro screen mock-ups with Smart object for easy changes to your design. Not your typical cafe-home-blured-background-traditional-mockups. <br> <br> All mock-ups with Smart Object replaceable screens. Once click screenshot replacement!
Highlights
- Macbook Pro
- iMac
- Hip style mockups
- Smart Object replaceable screens
- 2 wooden table
- Black & white brick wall
