Overview

210 icons depicting hand and touch gestures concepts in flat, glyph, line, & filled-line styles. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels. Each color icon depicting skin comes in two skin tones for greater diversity and to more accurately represent users in multi-cultural environments. This icon set includes SVG, PNG, Iconjar & Master Illustrator files.