210 Hand Gesture Icons

210 flat, glyph, line & filled-line style icons

by Iconify

210 Hand Gesture Icons

210 flat, glyph, line & filled-line style icons

Published by Iconify in Icons compatible with
Published by Iconify in Icons compatible with

Overview

210 icons depicting hand and touch gestures concepts in flat, glyph, line, & filled-line styles. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels. Each color icon depicting skin comes in two skin tones for greater diversity and to more accurately represent users in multi-cultural environments. This icon set includes SVG, PNG, Iconjar & Master Illustrator files.

Highlights

  • 210 Icons
  • 2 Skin tones
  • 210 Individual SVG files
  • PNG in 32, 64, 128, 256, & 512px
  • IconJar archive & Illustrator master file
  • Compatible with Adobe Illustrator

Compatibility

