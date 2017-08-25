Overview
Present your digital projects at a whole new level. With this collection you can showcase all your mobile apps, websites, tools and any other digital projects placed in single devices or in pre-made responsive collections with realistic effects for even better presentation. Enjoy all mockups at 8 different angles in super-high resolution with changeable background, device color, shadows and reflection. The color combinations you can create are endless! Not sure? Give it a try with our demo!
Highlights
- 230+ Mockups
- 8 Different angles
- Pre-made responsive sets
- On/off shadows & reflection
- Super high resolution (4000x3000px)
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'677608173' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.