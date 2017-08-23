Overview
2Bite UI Kit consists of 30 fully editable screens in 2 file formats, PSD & Ai. Made for fast workflow, you can use it for restaurant, coffee shop, bakery or fast food app or mobile website projects. Simple to use drag and drop structure allows you to create apps in minutes!
Highlights
- 30 Screens
- 250+ Components
- Vector shapes
- Free Google fonts
- PSD & Ai
- Fully customizable
