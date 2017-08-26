Presentation

Overview
Stylish and beautiful kit crafted from 3 collections of promotional social banners for popular social networks made in black&white, peach&pink, blue colors. They can be used in different directions, for example: lifestyle, fashion, food, travel, blog, marketing, etc. This kit is fully compatible with Photoshop, consisting of 72 individual PSD files in two different formats designed for Instagram and Facebook.
Highlights
- 72 PSD files (24 Pink, Blue & Black/White)
- 2 Formats for each color: IG & FB
- Fully customizable & organized layers
- Free Photos & Fonts Used
- Perfect for fashion, lifestyle & blogs
- Compatible: Photoshop CS5, CS6, CC+
