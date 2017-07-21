Overview
It's a neat collection of 30 free vector icons. All icons were crafted with attention to detail and are available in multiple formats (Ai, Eps, Png, Svg), it's based 24 pixels. So don’t hesitate to get them for your projects!
Highlights
- 30 Line icons
- Formats ( Ai, Eps, Png, Svg)
- 24px
- Compatible withf Adobe Illustrator CC
