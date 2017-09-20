Browse
All Products
904
UI Kits
300
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
133
Fonts
114
Presentation
99
Mockups
121
For Sketch
324
Themes & Templates
103
Log In
0

40 Dashboards Vol 1

40 Dashboard UI Screens designed in Sketch

by Pierluigi Giglio

40 Dashboards Vol 1

40 Dashboard UI Screens designed in Sketch

Published by Pierluigi Giglio in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Pierluigi Giglio in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

40 Dashboard UI Screens to help you design beautiful interfaces for your clients. The Sketch file comes with two Typefaces: 1. Montserrat, which is a Google Free Web Font and 2. Proxima Nova, which is an amazing font family. It's important to note that since Proxima Nova is a premium font, you will need to purchase it separately. Also, please note that only some of the screens come in the dark version. This pack will allow you to create top-notch UI experiences in a matter of hours.. the price point is literally a steal for such an asset!

Highlights

  • 40 Screens
  • Perfect Layer Organization & Retina Ready
  • Font Awesome Icons
  • Clean and Minimal
  • Montserrat (Google Web Font) + Proxima Nova
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'197135249' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}
{{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
You must be logged in to post comments.
A name is required to comment.

See more products from Pierluigi Giglio

Follow

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
72,785
Members
904
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this