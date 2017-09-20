Overview

40 Dashboard UI Screens to help you design beautiful interfaces for your clients. The Sketch file comes with two Typefaces: 1. Montserrat, which is a Google Free Web Font and 2. Proxima Nova, which is an amazing font family. It's important to note that since Proxima Nova is a premium font, you will need to purchase it separately. Also, please note that only some of the screens come in the dark version. This pack will allow you to create top-notch UI experiences in a matter of hours.. the price point is literally a steal for such an asset!