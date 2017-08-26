Presentation

Overview
40 ready to use Instagram Quotes will inspire you and your followers. Change the text, colors, images, strokes and shapes to achieve the best result you want. Mix and match to create your custom quotes, and with our Social Media Cheat Sheet, adapt them to other social media networks sizes. Clean file setup will help you edit quotes in seconds and video tutorial will help even the most basic users get started right away.
Highlights
- 40 Ready to use quotes
- Video tutorial included
- Social media cheat sheet included
- Super easy to use
- Super adaptable
- Compatible with Photoshop
