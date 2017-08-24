Browse
5 Gorgeous iPhone 6+

Great for your website, app presentation or graphic design.

by Shakuro

Published by Shakuro in Mockups compatible with
Overview

5 iPhone 6+ Space Grey mockups in Photoshop PSD format with easy screen replacement smart objects, just drag, drop, and you're ready to go! Nice shadow and color background will help your works look cool.

Highlights

  • Five different views
  • Three colors of background
  • Layered PSD File
  • Separated backgrounds
  • Realistic Image
  • High Resolution

Compatibility

