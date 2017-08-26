Browse
50 Instagram Stories Pack

Instagram Stories for blogs, shops, beauty, travel, quotes & more!

by Web Donut

50 Instagram Stories Pack

Instagram Stories for blogs, shops, beauty, travel, quotes & more!

Published by Web Donut in Presentation
Published by Web Donut in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Ready to use 50 Instagram Stories Pack will inspire you and your followers. Change the text, colors, images, strokes and shapes to achieve the best result you want. Mix and match to create your custom stories, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Clean file setup will help you edit stories in seconds, 5 categories will give you a lot of options to chose from and video tutorial will help even the most basic users get started right away.

Highlights

  • 50 Ready to use templates
  • 5 Categories
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Free CC0 images
  • Video tutorial included
  • Compatible with Photoshop

