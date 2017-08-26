Presentation

Overview
Ready to use 50 Instagram Stories Pack will inspire you and your followers. Change the text, colors, images, strokes and shapes to achieve the best result you want. Mix and match to create your custom stories, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Clean file setup will help you edit stories in seconds, 5 categories will give you a lot of options to chose from and video tutorial will help even the most basic users get started right away.
Highlights
- 50 Ready to use templates
- 5 Categories
- Free Google Fonts
- Free CC0 images
- Video tutorial included
- Compatible with Photoshop
