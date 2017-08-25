Overview
Hey there designer! We have come up with our first icons pack at UI8! This icon set includes over 5700+ flat vector icons ranging over 40 different icon categories. Some of these icons include business, finance, education, love, health, shopping, technology etc... All 5700+ flat icons come in 6 different file formats; Ai, EPS, JPG, PDF, PNG & SVG. All icon categories are well layered, grouped and easily resizable.
Highlights
- 40 Categories
- Ai, EPS, JPG, PDF, PNG, SVG
- Vector icons easily resizable
- Separated PNG & SVG
- Layered & grouped categories
- Compatible with Illustrator
