Overview

Hey there designer! We have come up with our first icons pack at UI8! This icon set includes over 5700+ flat vector icons ranging over 40 different icon categories. Some of these icons include business, finance, education, love, health, shopping, technology etc... All 5700+ flat icons come in 6 different file formats; Ai, EPS, JPG, PDF, PNG & SVG. All icon categories are well layered, grouped and easily resizable.