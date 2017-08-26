Overview
Frames Mockups set allows you to quickly and easily add a stunning frame to your projects like prints, posters, photos, art and more. All 7 Frame Mockups locations have 3 available frame colors, and 3 passe-partouts colors - in total that's 63 possible variations! All frames utiliize smart objects to easily drag & drop your design into a clean & modern setting.
Highlights
- 7 Frame Mockup Locations
- 3 Frame Colors
- 3 Colors for passe-partouts
- Smart objects
- Gold, Black, white frames & passes.
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'664342851' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.