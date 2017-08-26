Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

7 Frames Mockups

Perfect Photoshop frame mockups for your artworks

by Kavoon

7 Frames Mockups

Perfect Photoshop frame mockups for your artworks

Published by Kavoon in Mockups compatible with
Published by Kavoon in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Frames Mockups set allows you to quickly and easily add a stunning frame to your projects like prints, posters, photos, art and more. All 7 Frame Mockups locations have 3 available frame colors, and 3 passe-partouts colors - in total that's 63 possible variations! All frames utiliize smart objects to easily drag & drop your design into a clean & modern setting.

Highlights

  • 7 Frame Mockup Locations
  • 3 Frame Colors
  • 3 Colors for passe-partouts
  • Smart objects
  • Gold, Black, white frames & passes.
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'664342851' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Kavoon

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Adevale script$15
by Kavoon
Highlander Marker Script$14
by Kavoon
User Interface Icons$14
by Kavoon

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this