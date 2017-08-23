Overview
Showcase your designs in style with these device mockups in Photoshop PSD format with easy screen replacement using smart objects. Just drag, drop, and you're ready to go!
Highlights
- 7 PSD files
- Photorealistic
- Combo mockups Macbook & iPhone
- Smart Object screens
- Alternate view angles
- Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CS6+
