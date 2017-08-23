Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

7 Samsung Galaxy S6 mockups

Set of 7 Samsung mockups

by Shakuro

7 Samsung Galaxy S6 mockups

Set of 7 Samsung mockups

Published by Shakuro in Mockups compatible with
Published by Shakuro in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Showcase your designs in style with these device mockups in Photoshop PSD format with easy screen replacement using smart objects. Just drag, drop, and you're ready to go!

Highlights

  • 7 PSD files
  • Photorealistic
  • Combo mockups Macbook & iPhone
  • Smart Object screens
  • Alternate view angles
  • Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CS6+

Compatibility

{{::'104129459' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Shakuro

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
7 iPhone Photo Mockups$7
by Shakuro
7 iPad mockups$7
by Shakuro
Cinema Tickets UI Kit$24
by Shakuro

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this