Overview

This is a gigantic package of flat icons that you'll ever need, featuring icons from more than 30 categories, including but not limited to: Audio, Buildings, Design, Devices, Food & Drinks, Money & Shopping, Holidays, Locations, Space, Landscapes, Transportations, Sports etc. These flat icons also come with a circle background. In addition to that, you'll also find 5 sets of icons exclusively designed with squared backgrounds. All our icons are vectors which means you'll be able to change the colors and resize the icons as you wish in Illustrator! Icons are delivered in 4 different file formats; AI, EPS, SVG, PNG (256x256 and 512x512).