Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

76 Casino Icons

The perfect icon set for your casino app or website!

by Flat-icons

76 Casino Icons

The perfect icon set for your casino app or website!

Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with
Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with

Overview

Once again, we are back with a set of 76 Casino Flat Icons. This awesome collection is guaranteed to provide massive value for your projects related to casino, poker, slot machines, sportsbetting or bingo and make them stand out from the crowd. Perfect for webmasters working in the online gaming space! Our set is delivered to you in 4 most commonly used formats to save you the trouble of having to create them yourself (AI, EPS, SVG, PNG). A bite of the included icons: bingo, blackjack, poker, casino, roulette wheel, slot machine, poker chip, stack of cards, croupier, baccarat, lottery, credit card, review, bonus, bar, crown, baseball, basketball, rugby, football, soccer, horsebetting, bowling and much more…

Highlights

  • 76 Casino Flat Icons
  • 5 Categories
  • 4 File Formats: AI, EPS, SVG, PNG
  • Vector Based
  • Scalable, Editable, and Ready to Use
  • Compatible with Adobe Illustrator

Compatibility

{{::'19199462' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Flat-icons

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Fitness Infographic Pack$50
by Flat-icons
78 Fintech Icons$27
by Flat-icons
20 Future Concept Icons$8
by Flat-icons

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this