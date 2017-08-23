Overview
Save time with us! These mockups in 2 perspectives were made for creative businesses, bloggers and designers looking to boost their brand’s visual appearance, increase sales and improve customer experience. NOTE: Magic Mirror plugin for Sketch needed.
Highlights
- 8 Layered PSD & Sketch files
- 5500x3500 pixels
- Optional shadow
- Separated background
- Magic Mirror plugin for Sketch needed
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
