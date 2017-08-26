Themes & Templates

Overview
Introducing Adaptive Hero Headers, a stunning set of 10 fully adaptive heroes. The perfect touch to your next landing page! Adaptive Hero Headers include mobile, tablet and desktop versions designed in Sketch. All designs are vector based and fully scalable to suit your needs. Free Google fonts included.
Highlights
- 10 Headers
- Fully adaptive: Desktop, Tablet, Mobile
- Side menus included
- Free Google fonts included
- Scalable vector
- Compatible with Sketch
