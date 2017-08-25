Overview
Introducing Adele, an awesome handmade typeface with stunning alternates. Inspired by doodles, and hand drawn with a pen and brush! Perfect for arts & craft themes, and DIY projects. Bonus pack of beautiful detailed illustrations included in PSD, Ai, and PNG format.
Highlights
- 6 Fonts
- Awesome & Awesome Thin OTF
- Script, Marker, & Handmade OTF
- Contextual alternates
- Tons of bonus illustrations
- Multilanguage
