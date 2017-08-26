Overview
Adevale is the font pack for logo designs! This font combined with the alternate characters to make each word unique. Then add as your tagline and viola, the ideal logo!
Highlights
- OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts
- Uppercase & lowercase letters
- Ligatures & Alternate letters
- Web Font
- Punctuation & Numbers
- Multi Language Support
