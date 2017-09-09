Overview
Adney Slab Serif Typeface is a set contains 3 Weights and it is good for making creative displays. It’s a lovely and unique slab serif font in our store, allowing you to make each word look completely stylish! It Suits best for modern / clean designs, logos, headlines, banners and templates etc. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.
Highlights
- OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts
- Sans Serif Typeface
- 294 Glyphs
- Regular, Thin
- Bold Weight
- Punctuations and Alternatives Included
