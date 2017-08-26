Overview
Againts typeface was inspired by the natural yet messy look of a brush and some ink. The font comes with alternate glyphs and extra ligatures giving you a wide range of options to make that perfect stylish design! Great for banners, clothing, titles, cover albums, and much more!
Highlights
- Supports 27+ languages
- SVG, EOT, WOFF, OTF & TTF
- Alternates & ligatures
- Glyphs
