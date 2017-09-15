Presentation

Overview
Improve the look of your social media posts as well as blog, website or mobile app or use for any project that you have in mind. The package includes 100 different templates designed natively for Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest. Also includes files for different social media post sizes. Each of them is easy to edit and customize.
Highlights
- 100 Creative templates
- Organized layers
- Ready to use on FB, IG, Twitter & more
- Free Fonts & images
- Fully customizable templates
- Compatible with Photoshop
