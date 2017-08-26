Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

AIDA Presentation Template

220 Trending Multipurpose Powerpoint & Keynote slides

by Dima Isakov

AIDA Presentation Template

220 Trending Multipurpose Powerpoint & Keynote slides

Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation compatible with
Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation compatible with

Overview

The new stunning multipurpose template that meets the latest design trends for Powerpoint & Keynote. An interactive menu allows you to create a high-class presentation. Create 220 unique slides based on 200+ master slides. Anyone can create an amazing presentation just changing images and text. You can use font or vector icons from the embedded 900+ collection. Additionally, every customer will receive the brand new collection of 9000+ Vector Icons adjusted for presentations. For better customization, a unique Theme Colors was added, so you can easily change the color in one click. As always, I made easy-to-use one click settings, so you can save your time. Please note, preview images are NOT included in Presentation Template!

Highlights

  • 220 Unique slides
  • Based on 200 Master Slides
  • Drag and Drop ready
  • GIFT: 9000+ Vector Icons
  • Easy-to-use settings
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

Compatibility

{{::'135411072' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Dima Isakov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
SUPRIMO Presentation Template$30
by Dima Isakov
EVA Presentation Template$30
by Dima Isakov
ALTEZZA Social Media Pack$20
by Dima Isakov 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dWQL9F--lyY"></iframe>

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this