Overview

Ailish Slab Serif Typeface is a set contains 3 Weights and it is good for making creative displays. It’s a lovely and unique slab serif font in our store, allowing you to make each word look completely stylish! It Suits best for modern / clean designs, logos, headlines, banners and templates etc. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.