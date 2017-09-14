Browse
Ailish Slab Serif

Ailish Slab Serif 3 Font Family

by Creativewhoa

Ailish Slab Serif

Ailish Slab Serif 3 Font Family

Published by Creativewhoa in Fonts
Published by Creativewhoa in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Ailish Slab Serif Typeface is a set contains 3 Weights and it is good for making creative displays. It’s a lovely and unique slab serif font in our store, allowing you to make each word look completely stylish! It Suits best for modern / clean designs, logos, headlines, banners and templates etc. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.

Highlights

  • OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts
  • Slab Serif Typeface
  • 296 Glyphs
  • Regular, Thin
  • Light Weight
  • Punctuations and Alternatives Included

Compatibility

Who Likes this