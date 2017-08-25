Browse
Alannah Script Font

A thoughtfully and professionally crafted script font.

Alannah Script Font

A thoughtfully and professionally crafted script font.

Overview

Meet Alannah Script, the first typeface from Pixelbuddha ever! It is so exciting to finally present you the result of our collaboration with Junik Studio. Our main goal was to give the font the feeling of playful joyfulness and a genuine hand-lettered appearance. Alannah can be added to any of your design projects, it's just as easy as picking the right font from your collection. Alannah is a thoughtfully and professionally crafted font offering a vast international language support and rich Open Type features including various contextual alternates and ligatures.

Highlights

  • Script typeface
  • OTF & TTF Formats
  • Rich Open Type Features
  • Contextual Alternates
  • Dozens of Ligatures
  • Vast International Language Support

Compatibility

Who Likes this