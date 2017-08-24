Browse
Alek

Classy & elegant upright script

by Emil Bertell

Alek

Classy & elegant upright script

Published by Emil Bertell in Fonts compatible with
Published by Emil Bertell in Fonts compatible with

Overview

A classy and elegant yet playful upright script family of two weights and an ornament set. Alek is equipped with plenty of OpenType features: To activate the alternates click on Swash, Contextual, Stylistic or Titling Alternates or Discretionary Ligatures, Tabular or OldStyle Lining in any OpenType savvy program or manually select the characters from Glyph Palette. Always keep on Standard Ligatures for the best outcome. <br><br> Combine Alek with Alek Ornaments to complete your designs. Turn on SmallCaps and write in lowercase to activate a set of block letters designed to support Alek.

Highlights

  • OTF font
  • 2 Font weights
  • Ornament pack
  • Opentype features
  • Swash and stylistic alternates
  • Ligatures

Who Likes this