Overview

A classy and elegant yet playful upright script family of two weights and an ornament set. Alek is equipped with plenty of OpenType features: To activate the alternates click on Swash, Contextual, Stylistic or Titling Alternates or Discretionary Ligatures, Tabular or OldStyle Lining in any OpenType savvy program or manually select the characters from Glyph Palette. Always keep on Standard Ligatures for the best outcome. <br><br> Combine Alek with Alek Ornaments to complete your designs. Turn on SmallCaps and write in lowercase to activate a set of block letters designed to support Alek.