Overview
Ally is a stylish, clean and huge UI Kit made to help with your designing or prototyping process. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use and handcrafted with love in Sketch & Photoshop!
Highlights
- 150+ iOS screens
- 11 categories
- iPhone 6 resolution
- Vector shapes
- Free Google Fonts
- Sketch & Photoshop compatible
