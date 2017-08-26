Browse
ALTEZZA Presentation Template

Trending Powerpoint & Keynote Slides

by Dima Isakov

ALTEZZA Presentation Template

Trending Powerpoint & Keynote Slides

Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation
Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation compatible with

Overview

ALTEZZA is a stunning multipurpose template that meets the latest design trends to suit your needs. Included are 110 Powepoint and 110 Keynote trending slides, 12 categories, 250+ vector icons, one click settings and much more! ALTEZZA is easy to customize and use no matter your previous skill set. All slides are easily adjustable to suit your individual needs. Powerpoint version comes with 7 different style combinations mixing fonts and animated layers to evoke an emotional response. You may choose 60 different color settings in one click with the Quick Access Toolbar. Keynote version included Dark & Light version with One Click Changing. All Paragraph Styles full ready and you can change font in one click. Please note, these images are used for presentation purposes only.

Highlights

  • 220 Slides
  • Based on 100+ Master Slides
  • 250+ Vector Icons
  • Powerpoint One Click Settings
  • Dark & Light Versions
  • Compatible with Powerpoint & Keynote

Compatibility

