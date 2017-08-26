Presentation

Overview
ALTEZZA Social Media Pack is a trending multi-purpose social media pack perfect for bloggers, fashion, restaurant, studios, marketing, architecture & modern businesses. Altezza includes a total of 78 templates; 26 Square (1200x1200) Post Templates, 26 Vertical (736x1128) Post Templates and 26 Horizontal (1200x630) Post Templates all designed in Photoshop. Optimized for Blogs, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest. You can change colors in one click to use the exclusive style of photoshop (included in the pack). As a bonus treat there are 4 added Instagram mobile screen templates include in a separate Photoshop file. Try, experiment & share. Please note, preview images are not included into Social Media Pack!
Highlights
- 26 Templates x 3 sizes
- 78 Total social media templates
- Included ALTEZZA Photoshop Style
- Square, Vertical & Horizontal Posts
- Bonus: 4 IG mobile screen templates
- Compatible with Photoshop
