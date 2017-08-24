Overview
Introducing the Amazinga Typeface, display serif font. Heavily inspired by the bold beauty of the Victorian era, this vintage design is great for posters, labels, logos, displays, and much more!
Highlights
- .OTF & .TFF
- .SVG, .EOT, .WOFF, .WOFF2
