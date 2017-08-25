Overview
Amira Beauty is an elegant, and unique font for your design project inspired by a flower that grows only in the highlands in Indonesia. Equipped with several features like stylistic alternates, ss01, ss02, and many ligatures. This font is great for book titles, magazines, packaging products, film posters about romance & love, logos and more.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Ligatures
- Uppercase & lowercase
- Multilanguage
- Regular & italic
- Serif typeface
Compatibility{{::'116403' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.