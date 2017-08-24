Overview
The ultimate collection of animated hand gestures, an indisputable must-have for your toolbox. With over a hundred gestures this kit features all possible interactions with a touch screen.
Highlights
- 100+ Animated hand gestures
- Wide variety of gestures
- Vector line format
- Compatible with After Effects
Compatibility1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.