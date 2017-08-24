Browse
Animated Hand Gestures

100+ animated hand gestures

by Pixelbuddha

Animated Hand Gestures

100+ animated hand gestures

Published by Pixelbuddha in Icons
Published by Pixelbuddha in Icons compatible with

Overview

The ultimate collection of animated hand gestures, an indisputable must-have for your toolbox. With over a hundred gestures this kit features all possible interactions with a touch screen.

Highlights

  • 100+ Animated hand gestures
  • Wide variety of gestures
  • Vector line format
  • Compatible with After Effects

Compatibility

1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3x_qYb9Rt6c" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

