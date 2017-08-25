Themes & Templates

Overview
A modern, clean and creative WordPress blog theme showcasing it's unique style with fantastic sliders, numerous post formats & excellent promo blocks that will attract new visitors to your blog! Unlimited blog styles, layout combinations, unlimited color themes (10 predefined, unlimited to create yourself), and dozens of configurable options! You can manage all of this with 1 click of your mouse in our unique user friendly Antonette Control Panel.
Highlights
- 100% Responsive layouts
- 3 Menu positions
- Unlimited blog styles
- 4 Blog listing layouts
- 1 Click demo import
- Built-in advertising system
Compatibility{{::'11771454' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.