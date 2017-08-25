Browse
AON

A pack of 3 beautiful iOS app templates

by Ionut Zamfir

AON

A pack of 3 beautiful iOS app templates

Published by Ionut Zamfir in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Ionut Zamfir in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

AON is a pack of 3 beautiful iOS apps, carefully designed for 3 different themes. Including are 44 screens that will cover the whole flow of 3 different apps (Music, E-commerce & Fitness). All screens were optimized for Photoshop & Sketch. Layers are well named, and organized.

Highlights

  • 40+ iOS Screens
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Fully customizable & well organized
  • 3 Apps (Music, Fitness, Ecommerce)
  • Compatible with Sketch 3+
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

