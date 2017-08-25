Overview
AON is a pack of 3 beautiful iOS apps, carefully designed for 3 different themes. Including are 44 screens that will cover the whole flow of 3 different apps (Music, E-commerce & Fitness). All screens were optimized for Photoshop & Sketch. Layers are well named, and organized.
Highlights
- 40+ iOS Screens
- Free Google Fonts
- Fully customizable & well organized
- 3 Apps (Music, Fitness, Ecommerce)
- Compatible with Sketch 3+
- Compatible with Photoshop
