Overview
APERTURE Regular is a font featuring a digital / futuristic style, suitable for any digital device app or the web. Intensively simplified shapes give you high definition of Data visualisation and UI element. Optimised to use small case. (up to 9pt)
Highlights
- OTF & Webfont
- 29 Languages support
- Digital / futuristic style
- Incl. symbols, currency and punctuation
