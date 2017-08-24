Overview
12 super clean and sharp Apple Watch images with replaceable smart object screens. Perfect for advertising an app and using as website headers. Easy to edit, and includes 5 different band colors. Just drop in your screen shot and you're good to go!
Highlights
- 12 .PSD files (5000x3000px)
- Apple Watch Sport 42mm
- iPhone 6
- 5 different band colors
- Depth of field effect
- Compatible with Photoshop
