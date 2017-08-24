Overview
A beautiful, broadcast quality Apple Watch presentation mockup to show off your projects. The After Effects file comes with 6 different watch styles, each at 3 different angles, a seamless loop and a 10 minute video tutorial to show you how to get started and use it effectively on your projects. No After Effects experience required.
Highlights
- High resolution comps (1080p)
- 6 Different watch styles
- 3 Different angles
- 10 Minute video tutorial
- Neatly organized .AEP project file
Compatibility{{::'863000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.