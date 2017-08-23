Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Apple Watch UI Kit Actions

UI Actions Kit for creating Apple Watch Apps

by Jérémy Paul

Apple Watch UI Kit Actions

UI Actions Kit for creating Apple Watch Apps

Published by Jérémy Paul in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Jérémy Paul in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Apple Watch UI Kit Actions: One click on a button from the Actions palette equals one element drawn on your canvas. In seconds, you can draw interfaces for Apple Watch 38mm & 42mm, and manage icons! It creates default-looking elements from the latest Watch OS, following guidelines for absolute accuracy about colors, positions, and fonts. Everything is editable, so it's very easy to customize it and make the starting point of your app design.

Highlights

  • 38mm UI Kit: .atn file with 28 actions
  • 42mm UI Kit: atn file with 28 actions
  • Icons: atn file with 6 actions
  • Shapes: csh file with custom shapes
  • User Manual: pdf file that explains it all!

Compatibility

{{::'166717' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Jérémy Paul

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this