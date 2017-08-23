Overview
Apple Watch UI Kit Actions: One click on a button from the Actions palette equals one element drawn on your canvas. In seconds, you can draw interfaces for Apple Watch 38mm & 42mm, and manage icons! It creates default-looking elements from the latest Watch OS, following guidelines for absolute accuracy about colors, positions, and fonts. Everything is editable, so it's very easy to customize it and make the starting point of your app design.
- 38mm UI Kit: .atn file with 28 actions
- 42mm UI Kit: atn file with 28 actions
- Icons: atn file with 6 actions
- Shapes: csh file with custom shapes
- User Manual: pdf file that explains it all!
