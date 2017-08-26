Browse
AppStarter UI Kit

Your perfect UI kit for app landing pages

by UI Chest

AppStarter UI Kit

Your perfect UI kit for app landing pages

Published by UI Chest in UI Kits compatible with
Published by UI Chest in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

AppStarter is a big design and prototype UI kit, that will help you to create delightful app landing pages in a few minutes. Speed up your workflow with 120+ beautifully designed components and 6 ready to use sample pages.

Highlights

  • 1170 Bootstrap grid (12 coulumns)
  • 12 categories with 120+ components
  • 6 ready to use sample pages
  • 2 versions included: standard + wireframe
  • Free Google fonts used
  • Compatible with Sketch and Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'754127557' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
Who Likes this