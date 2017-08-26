Overview
AppStarter is a big design and prototype UI kit, that will help you to create delightful app landing pages in a few minutes. Speed up your workflow with 120+ beautifully designed components and 6 ready to use sample pages.
Highlights
- 1170 Bootstrap grid (12 coulumns)
- 12 categories with 120+ components
- 6 ready to use sample pages
- 2 versions included: standard + wireframe
- Free Google fonts used
- Compatible with Sketch and Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'754127557' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.