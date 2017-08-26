Overview
Aqua — high quality and modern toolkit for designers. Contents 1000+ UI elements based on Bootstrap 1170px grid and created with vector shapes. So you can easily change base colors, text style, add or replace photos and rearrange the components or make something by yourself. With over 200+ pre-designed units at the finish will come a great result.
Highlights
- 1000+ UI Elements
- 200+ Design Units
- 7 Categories
- 1170px Bootstrap Grid
- Free Google Fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
