Overview
Huge User Interface Kit for all your Ecommerce, Blog/Magazine and Media needs. Arbuzz is compatible with both Photoshop and Sketch, so you can design at your preference! It contains design elements that simplify the creation of your website or prototype. With it, you can easily create an online store, blog or magazine, media portal, and much more! What can your imagination think up?
Highlights
- 100% Customizable & resizable
- 137+ Components
- 11 Popular categories
- 5 Page samples
- 230+ UI elements
- Compatible with Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+
