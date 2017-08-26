Presentation

Overview
This clean social media pack is ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle brands, magazines and creative business. Template includes 10 Square (1080 x 1080) posts for instagram. Simply drop your images and text into the template and save it. Please note, preview images are not included. All designs are compatible with Photoshop.
Highlights
- 10 Unique Designs
- Post size 1080x1080px
- Clean & trendy designs
- Phone Mockup design included
- Layered & well organized
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'63955954' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.