Aria

Fashion social media pack with 10 clean & trendy designs

by Upside Down

Aria

Fashion social media pack with 10 clean & trendy designs

Published by Upside Down in Presentation compatible with

Overview

This clean social media pack is ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle brands, magazines and creative business. Template includes 10 Square (1080 x 1080) posts for instagram. Simply drop your images and text into the template and save it. Please note, preview images are not included. All designs are compatible with Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 10 Unique Designs
  • Post size 1080x1080px
  • Clean & trendy designs
  • Phone Mockup design included
  • Layered & well organized
  • Compatible with Photoshop

