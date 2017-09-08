Browse
Around

Travelling Discovery App UI Kit built for Sketch.

by AgileMotions

Overview

Around is a mobile UI Kit for Sketch, made for travel-discovery apps, features 30+ ready-to-use screens, fully customizable, perfectly layered and organized.

Highlights

  • 30+ Ready-to-use screens
  • 6 Categories
  • 375x667px
  • Perfectly organized and layered
  • Free-Royalty Images
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

